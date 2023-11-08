Probe senseless killings in Kogi East, group urges Tinubu, IGP

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector-General of the Police, Egbetokun Olukayode, have been called upon to probe the incessant and senseless killings and violent intimidation of the people of Kogi East by suspected thugs who have been allegedly given cover by security agencies in Kogi East.

The call was made by Club 582, an elite organization of professionals of Kogi State extraction, in a press statement signed by its President, Samuel Onekutu, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in reaction to the killings in Anyigba, in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

In the statement, Club 582 said, “We are worried that despite the deployment of armed troops to the state for Operation Safe Conduct, Anyigba, the social and commercial headquarters of Igala land, on Tuesday witnessed another show of senseless violence. As usual, there are conflicting reports. One said the political party in power in the state sent rogue troops, disguised as security agents , to waylay the residence of a political opponent where five persons including a policeman were killed. Another report countered this and said a combined force of law enforcement officers went there to stamp out thugs”

Below is the full text of the statement issued by Club 582.

“We, the entire members of Club 582, an elite group of like- minded citizens of Kogi State, wish to appreciate the Federal Government for its commitment to peace and security in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states during the weekend election in the three states.

“We are particularly delighted that the Government is determined to stamp out thuggery and the senseless killings that have come to define elections and the grim struggle for power in Kogi State. We have no cause to doubt the sincerity of Government in its efforts to put an end to the senseless killings orchestrated by political groups in the state.

“But we are worried that despite the deployment of armed troops to the state for Operation Safe Conduct, Anyigba, the social and commercial headquarters of Igala land, on Tuesday witnessed another show of senseless violence. As usual, there are conflicting reports. One said the political party in power in the state sent rogue troops, disguised as security agents , to waylay the residence of a political opponent where five persons including a policeman were killed. Another report countered this and said a combined force of law enforcement officers went there to stamp out thugs.

“Kogi State in the last eight years has been a veritable killing field and the citizens of the state ,who have been unwilling witnesses to the bloodbath, have lost confidence in the ability of government to protect them. But we can’t blame them.

“On the approach of any election, security agencies were never tired of assuring the people of peace and security. But the opposite has always been the case. In 2019, despite similar assurances by government, police helicopter was used by the government in power not only to scare away voters but to kill and maim them. Despite the assurance of security in the same 2019, an innocent woman, Salome Abu, in opposition party, was set ablaze in her home in the afternoon. Till date, nobody has been punished. We want to call on our people to cooperate with security agents and report trouble makers but government has a duty to protect lives and to be seen to be genuinely protecting lives and not to encourage the killing of innocent citizens.

“This election is the first to be conducted under the watch of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We want our people to be given the assurance of the security of their lives and limbs during this election and at all other times so that they can make their own contribution to the rapid development of the national economy.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

