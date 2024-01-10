Wednesday, January 10, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectProbe: “Our GMD not detained by EFCC” – Zenith Bank
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectAnti-GraftNewsProject

Probe: “Our GMD not detained by EFCC” – Zenith Bank

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
33

Zenith Bank has dismissed the alleged arrest of its Group Managing Director, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu,  by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The bank’s Company Secretary/General Counsel, Mr Michael Otu, said this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an unverified report was circulated in some quarters of the media on Tuesday that Onyeagwu, among some other bank’s managing directors were invited by the EFCC.

It was said to be in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Otu stated that the report was entirely false as the GMD was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency.

He said that Onyeagwu is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank, and not in detention.

“We wish to clarify that these report are entirely false.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and stakeholders are adequately informed,” he said.

According to Otu, Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding highest standards of banking and financial services.(NAN)

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Previous article
CBN dissolves boards, management of Union, Keystone, Polaris banks
Next article
Tinubu appoints NAHCON Board, Management Team
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.