Probe: “Our GMD not detained by EFCC” – Zenith Bank

Zenith Bank has dismissed the alleged arrest of its Group Managing Director, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The bank’s Company Secretary/General Counsel, Mr Michael Otu, said this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an unverified report was circulated in some quarters of the media on Tuesday that Onyeagwu, among some other bank’s managing directors were invited by the EFCC.

It was said to be in connection with an alleged fraud at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Otu stated that the report was entirely false as the GMD was not arrested or detained by the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency.

He said that Onyeagwu is currently fulfilling his duties at the bank, and not in detention.

“We wish to clarify that these report are entirely false.

“We are issuing this public statement to dispel the misinformation and ensure that the public and stakeholders are adequately informed,” he said.

According to Otu, Zenith Bank remains dedicated to upholding highest standards of banking and financial services.(NAN)

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

