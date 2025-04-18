Pro-Wike group denies member’s clash with Bayelsa lawmaker 

By Nathan Nwakama

The NEW Associates, a grassroots support group for President Bola Tinubu in Bayelsa on Friday dismissed reports that one of its Ward Coordinators clashed with the Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Ogbara.

The lead convener, Mr George Turnah, and the Co-convener and secretary, Mr Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement on the incident clarified that the person involved in the incident with Ogbara was Pastor Williams Olalaoni and not the Ward 8 coordinator of the New Associates, Pastor Kelvin Loveday-Egbo.

The duo, however, condemned what they described as the disgraceful behaviour exhibited by Ogbara with a constituent whom he should be protecting, which resulted in a physical altercation.

They noted that while both Olalaoni and Loveday-Egbo are from Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government, no member of the New Associates would be involved in any untoward activity.

‘’For clarity, the gentleman engaged in the altercation with the Chief Whip is Pastor Williams Olalaoni, while the Ogbia Ward 8 Coordinator of The NEW Associates is Pastor Kevin Loveday-Egbo.

“Both individuals are from Elebele Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

‘’This clarification is necessary due to the concerns the trending video has generated within the NEW Associates family, particularly in Bayelsa State.

“It is important to note that officials of The NEW Associates possess profound integrity, strong character, and high morals, and would never engage in such shameful acts, no matter the provocation.’’ The statement read in part: (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)