Pro-Tinubu group hails Supreme Court judgment

A Pro-Tinubu, the BAT Ambassadors, on Friday congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the judgment of the Supreme Court w upholding his election.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, said the judgment of the apex court was a further affirmation of the mandate freely given to Tinubu at the Feb. 25 presidential poll by Nigerians.

Ekungba said the BAT ambassadors remained proud to be part of the process that ensured the victory of the president at that election.

He called on the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP)’s counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, to accept the verdict of the Supreme Court and join hands with Tinubu to move the nation forward.

“The highest court in the land has, through its verdict, affirmed that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu was duly and validly elected as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As statesmen that they are, we expect both Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi to accept that verdict in good faith and join hands with the President to move the nation forward.

“Their litigations, while they lasted, were regarded by many as though sources of distractions, indeed, the suits were their legitimate and constitutional rights and means of disputing the result of the Presidential election.

“Nigerians and all people of goodwill now expect them to sheath their swords, congratulate the winner and allow him to concentrate on tasks of governance,” he said.

Ekungba also called on Tinubu to continue to display courage in tackling the myriad of problems confronting the nation, while equally admonishing Nigerians on perseverance.

“Of particular interest to us is the turn around of the economy that thoroughly need recalibration.

“The president has demonstrated uncommon courage in situations where some others will shy away.

“As a veteran of democratic governance, the president surely knows that he would still need to do more.

“He must galvanise all those he has appointed into key positions and those he will still appoint to truly key into his Renewed Hope Agenda.

“There must be no room for saboteurs in any form or shape.

“And to the rest Nigerians, we say ‘give this president your unalloyed support’, as he knows where the shoe pinches and he will not disappoint,” he concluded.(NAN)

