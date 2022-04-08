Pro Osinbajo groups laud Adamu’s emergence as APC Chairman

By Femi Ogunshola

Two political pressure groups, Youths for Sustainable Development (YSD) and Osinbajo Vanguard (OVA), have lauded the emergence of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, as National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Nasiru Mohammmed, Convener YSD and Alhaji Isah Yahaya, Convener OVA on Friday in Abuja.

‘’With the emergence of a competent and a capable chairman, the stage is now set for the emergence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the presidential candidate of APC.

“The APC under the leadership of Adamu recognises the yearning of Nigerians and understands that the Vice President is widely accepted as the most appropriate Nigerian to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“Adamu is a stabiliser and a believer in Buhari’s giant strides, such a person will want to see continuity and consolidation in governance,” the groups said.

They added: “The competence and loyalty of Osinbajo will play a huge role in determining the APC 2023 succession plans.

“Nigerians, particularly youths and women, have waited for so long for this time, for the first time in recent history, people from various ethnic and religion backgrounds are speaking with one voice in support of one person.

“The time has come for Osinbajo to heed to the clarion call. Nigerians are demanding for him because he has shown leadership in various capacities.”

The groups urged Osinbajo to response to calls by Nigerians to join the 2023 presidential race.

(NAN)

