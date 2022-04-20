Pro-Buhari organisation distributes rice to vulnerable people in Kebbi

The Buhari For All Organisation (BUFAO), has begun the distribution of rice, loaded in five trucks, to less-privileged people in Kebbi.

While briefing newsmen at the distribution point, the Former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Bello Dantani, who is the State Coordinator of the organization, said that the gesture is to assist the less-privileged people in the society.“The exercise is just the beginning of the distribution of five trucks of 25-kg rice off-loaded by the organization in the state.“Today, orphans, persons living with disabilities, widows and the less-privileged people within the society are going home with bags of rice as an assistance to them from the organization,” he said.Dantani urged the beneficiaries to continue to pray for the unity of the country and administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to surmount its challenges before the end of its tenure.

The coordinator also urged the beneficiaries to use the items received judiciously in order to cushion the effect of some hardships they faced during the Ramadan period.In his remarks while flagging off the distribution of the rice, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, commended the organization for its benevolence in reaching out to orphans, widows and the less-privileged in the spirit of social service to the citizenry.Bagudu, represented by the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Mineral Resources, Alhaji Maigari Dakingari, said his administration attached premium to enhancing the welfare of the less privileged and the indigent in the state with emphasis on orphans and similar groups.

‘He further stated that the distribution of the rice by the organization is in line with the policy of the incumbent administration to uplift the social and economic well-being of the people.The governor also said that the government has already distributed food items throughout the 21 local government areas as Ramadan palliative.

Also speaking, the National Co-ordinator of the organisation, Alhaji Aminu Sani-Tagi, represented by Alhaji Muhammad Umar, the Zamfara State Commissioner for Arts and Culture, described the method adopted by the state chapter of the organization as the best in the country.He also commended Dantani for his honesty and transparency in the distribution of the items to the needy in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

