PRNigeria Unveils Book on National Security Strategies

PRNigeria, a publication of Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), has unveiled a new book on National Security Strategies.

The Chairman Board of Director and Editor-in-Chief, IMPR, Dr. Sule Yau Sule unveiled the book at the end of the organisation’s annual staff retreat held in Kano City.

Authored by Ya’u Mukhtar Madobi, the 179 page book, titled; “National Security Strategies: A Young Writer’s Perspectives” was a compendium of forty-two weekly published articles on security, emergency and response issues in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) provided the Foreword in the book.

The Chairman commended the author who had previously conducted investigative reports on humanitarian situations of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kebbi and Niger States which were sponsored by the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) and the MacArthur Foundation.

While linking the content of the Book to the present security situation in the country, Dr Sule noted that National Security does not only entail the protection of lives and properties of people, but also include education, transportation, health, economy, infrastructure, environment, food and agriculture, politics, religion, culture and society etc.

“It is necessary to also point out that the author has previously conducted a number of investigative reports on security issues relating to banditry and kidnapping in Northwestern and North Central zones of Nigeria.

“His first expedition was at Chonoko Village, in Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State, where he reported on the plight of over 10,000 IDPs in that banditry-ravaged community.

“In addition, he also undertook another investigation on how banditry and kidnapping have affected the livelihoods of Kagara residents in Niger State.”

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the author who is a First Class Degree holder in Botany, and Distinction in Master of Science Degree with specilization in Ethno Medicine, said he was inspired to write the book when he was assigned to cover the security beat as a staff writer.

“The idea behind writing this book was born out of desire to call the attention of the concerned authorities to the ever-unfolding security challenges facing the country with the hope of changing the narratives,” Madobi stated.

The Managing Director of IMPR, Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib said the retreat was an annual ritual convened to review the activities of the preceding year and to set out a roadmap for achieving targeted goals of the upcoming year across various titles.

“This year, seven of our staff members authored books on Politics, Security, Digital Economy and Media. One of the books that received global acclaim was also translated to one of the major Nigeran languages.

“This year’s retreat which witnessed the inaugural 30 Under 30 Arewa Stars Award hosted by IMPR ended with a conference,” Shuaib concluded.

