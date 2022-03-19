PRNigeria Editor visits Daily Nigerian Publisher who fled Nigeria over Political Threats

The Editor-in-Chief of PRNigeria, Mr Yushau Shuaib, has paid a ‘solidarity visit’ to the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar, in his London home.

Ja’afar, according to a Facebook post by Shuaib, fled Nigeria after he suffered a series of political intimidations and security threats.

Part of the PRNigeria’s publisher reads: “It is almost a year since I saw him off to the ‘port of exit’ as he escaped a series of political intimidations and security threats.

“A few days before Jaafar Jaafar left the country, I had visited him in Kano where he showed me footage of strange movements around his residence from the CCTV.

“Less than 24 hours after, similar movements were also noticed in his Abuja residence. Later he received security invitations over frivolous allegations.

“I am therefore very happy to visit his family in their safe abode one year after today.

“Surprisingly, as we discussed power failure, petrol scarcity, ASUU strike etc, Jaafar Jaafar wishes Nigeria could be better so that one could be proud of safety and prosperity at home.

“As I thank Jaafar’s family for being a great host, I ask myself whether I should return or stay back”.

Before fleeing the country, a close media associate of the award-winning investigative journalist had told PRNigeria that unknown persons have been on his trail.

“Ja’afar’s life is in danger as unidentified persons, likely to be ‘hit men’, have been stalking him both at his Abuja and Kano residences,” the associate, who prefered anonymity had said.

The journalist had published video clips of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano in October 2018, allegedly showing him collecting dollars bribery from a contractor.

Following the governor’s interview with BBC Hausa on Friday March 19, 2021 where he said that they were making plans to deal with those who released the videos, Jaafar wrote a petition to the then Inspector General of Adamu, Mohammed Adamu on the renewed threats to his life.

Prior to his ‘disappearance’, PRNigeria gathered that the IGP Monitoring Unit, had in a letter dated 14 April 2021, invited the Daily Nigerian publisher for questioning alleging that he was inciting violence and spreading injurious falsehood to the Inspector General of Police.

In the letter signed by ACP A. A. Elleman, the Monitoring Unit said that “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Defamation, Injurious Falsehood and Inciting Violence to the Inspector General of Police in which your name featured.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to interview the undersigned on Monday 19th April 2021 by 10.00 am prompt through SP Usman Garba (Admin Officer) to shed more light on the allegation.” part of the letter reads.

Jaafar Jaafar finally fled Nigeria in April 2021 after receiving several security threats.



By PRNigeria

