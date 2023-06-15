Private varsity VCs, registrars hail Tinubu on Student Loan Act

By Olatunde Ajayi

The Committee of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities in Nigeria (CVCRPUN) has commended the signing into law of the Student Loan Bill by President Bola Tinubu.

Its Chairman, Prof. Kabiru Adeyemo, gave the commendation at the general assembly of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars of Private Universities in Nigeria at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the general assembly was: Germane Issues Bothering on Improving Quality of University Education and Service Delivery in Nigeria.

Adeyemo, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of the Lead City University, said that the bill would remove the financial obstacles that frequently prevent talented Nigerian individuals from pursuing higher education.

He added that it would empower students to pursue their educational aspirations, ensuring that no talent would be left untapped.

“This is a non-discriminatory law in that it will accommodate students from public and private institutions by providing interest-free loans for students,” Adeyemo said.

He added that the Student Loan would open up greater opportunities for deserving students to access affordable funding.

The don, however, reiterated the importance of collaboration between private universities and regulatory bodies to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.

“By working hand in hand, we can address regulatory challenges, share resources and expertise, and ensure that our institutions meet the highest standards of quality and governance.

“This assembly as representatives of private universities in Nigeria provides an opportunity to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and work toward the betterment of higher education in our nation,” he said.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Prof. Chinedum Babalola, said that the general assembly of vice-chancellors and registrars of private universities sought to maintain highest standards of quality education in Nigeria.

Babalola said that the assembly created an opportunity to deliberate on crucial issues such as accreditation of the universities programmes by the National Universities Commission and professional bodies.

According to her, the assembly serves as a platform for partnership in research, study tour and to address the common challenges within members to ensure growth and development in the nation’s education landscape.

NAN reports that the event featured book presentation, recognition and award presentation to Prof. Timothy Olagbemiro, the immediate Past Chairman of CVCRPUN, for his support and dedication. (NAN)

