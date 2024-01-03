Private sector should lead CNG initiative – Information Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the private sector has a leading role in actualising the Federal Government initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

Idris gave the charge at the inauguration of ABG CNG Plant and graduation of 40 CNG Conversion Technicians.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Mr Rabiu Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris, who described the effort of the ABG Group as noble and timely, said the CNG has come to stay as a more cost-effective means in the transportation sector.

The Minister praised the foresight of President Bola Tinubu in leading the way toward the adoption of the CNG as a dominant alternative to premium motor spirits in powering commercial and private vehicles.

“The CNG is the future and it is therefore important for Nigerian entrepreneurs to take advantage of government policy on the CNG by investing in the human and material assets required to grow its infrastructure across Nigeria.

“The government of President Tinubu has so far committed the sum of N100 billion in the first instance towards the CNG.

“In fact, the CNG and its inherent opportunities appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress which has since softened grounds with the Federal Government,” Idris said.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the ABG Group, Alhaji Bawa Garba, said the CNG is a clean energy solution requiring government support and patronage to immersive and showcase Nigeria as a ‘Gas Nation.’

“Our Group is thankful to President Tinubu for the bold decision to adopt CNG.

“We are always a pioneering company, and our involvement in the CNG initiative is underscored by training multitudes of CNG conversion engineers across Nigeria,” Garba said. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

