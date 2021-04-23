The Federal Parastatal agencies and Private Sector Pensioners Association of Nigeria (FEPPPAN) has urged its members to refrain from participating on any protest over delay in the implementation of minimum pension for pensioners in the country.

FEPPPAN National President-General, Chief Temple Ubani, gave the directive in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

It would be recall that the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) during its recent 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference resolved to embark on protest on April 23, over the delay in the implementation of pensions adjustment

Ubani called on its members to refrain from participating in any form of protest for any reason that has to do with delay in the implementation of minimum pension.

”FEPPPAN National Administrative Council (NAC) had earlier engaged government on the matter and was given a satisfactory response.

“They had assured us that the Federal Government was at the final stages of approving, issuance of circular and implementation of the negotiated adjustments for pensioners.

”Consequent upon the signing of the Minimum Wage ACT by Buhari in 2019 and the implementation of the law for the active workers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FEPPPAN and other sister pension unions have been variously prevailing on government.

”We have called on them to implement the Pensioners component of the law in accordance with the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as Amended, “he said.

He also noted that on the March 1, FEPPPAN had written a passionate open appeal to Mr President and copied all relevant government agencies and Stakeholders on the subject.

”As a follow-up on the matter the NAC of FEPPPAN further contacted PTAD Executive Secretary (ES), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, on the matter at a scheduled meeting of both parties held on the April 15.

Ejikeme reiterated that the Federal Government was at the final stages of approving issuance of circular and implementation of the negotiated adjustments for the Pensioners.

”She had expressed the hope that the process would be concluded in two months time latest, while she also described as unnecessary any intention by pensioners to embark on any street protests.

PTAD ES, also noted that if the union embarked on protest, it might portray the pensioners as being ungrateful or insensitive to President Buhari’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the senior citizens through regular and prompt payment of monthly Pensions and arrears.

”However, FEPPPAN NAC members assured the meeting that our Union had no plans to immediately embark on any mass action or street protests against the Administration of President Buhari as a mark of honour and appreciation.

”We therefore, appeal once more for the President’s intervention so that the pensions adjustment for pensioners will be implemented without further delays to forestall imminent embarrassing actions by the Senior Citizens,” he said.

He said that all parastatal agencies and private sectors pensioners are therefore directed to refrain from participating in any street protests on account of the delayed pensions adjustment.(NAN)

