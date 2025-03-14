Prison visit: Delta Chief Judge frees inmate 

By Eguonor Ighure

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Theresa Diai has granted freedom to a 24-year-old bike rider, an inmate of the Warri Correctional Centre, Tikor Kelvin.

Kelvin regained his freedom out of a total of 336 cases of awaiting trial inmates reviewed at the Warri Correctional Centre during the first quarter prison visit for 2025.

Mr Onoriode Etastemi, the public relations officer (PRO) of the ministry of Justice, disclosed this in a press statement in Asaba on Friday.

According to the statement, during the visit, Justice Diai said that a lot of the cases of the inmates were at advanced stages .

She expressed hope that on her next quarter visit, most of the matters would have been concluded.

Diai said that the released inmate was freed based on the legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions that he had no case to answer.

She commended the Judges handling the cases and the department of Public Prosecutions for their diligence in prosecution of the matters.

Diai urged Chairmen of various branches of the Nigerian Bar Association in the state to prevail on their members to take the defence in cases of inmates serious and not abandon them.

Justice Diai and her team also visited the Sapele Correctional Centre, where a total of 138 warrants were reviewed. (NAN)