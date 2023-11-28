Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Prioritize country’s interest, to foster unity, progress, NOA urges Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey
The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Isa-Onilu has urged Nigerians to prioritize the interests of the country in their actions and decisions in order to foster national unity, progress and sustainable development within the country.

In a statement issued at the NOA headquarters in Abuja, Isa-Onilu highlighted the significance of embracing a collective ethos of national consciousness.

He emphasized that placing the interests of Nigeria above personal, ethnic, religious, or regional affiliations was paramount to achieving a stronger and more united nation.

He noted that the time has come for every Nigerian to imbibe the culture of putting Nigeria first in all spheres of life, and that “our collective responsibility towards the growth and development of our beloved country should transcend individual ambitions or sectional interests”.

In his words, “Nigeria is a tapestry woven with various ethnic groups, languages, and traditions. Embracing this diversity and promoting inclusivity are vital steps toward building a stronger, more cohesive nation.

Respecting one another’s beliefs, cultures, and backgrounds is pivotal in our collective progress. National cohesion and progress can only be achieved when every citizen actively contributes to the greater good of Nigeria”.

The Director-General emphasized that prioritizing Nigeria involves fostering unity and tolerance among diverse ethnic groups, promoting peace and security, contributing to economic growth, and supporting the nation’s educational and infrastructural development.

This call by the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency echoes the agency’s resolve to unite Nigerians under a common goal of advancing the nation’s interests and building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria for all.

