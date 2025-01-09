Prioritise positive reportage to foster unity – DSS urges Sokoto Journalists

The Department of State Security (DSS) in Sokoto State has urged journalists to prioritise positive reporting that promotes unity and safeguards the state’s security system.

By Muhammad Nasir

Mr. Fatai Olawuwo, the DSS Director in Sokoto gave the advice during a courtesy visit by the new leadership of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to his office on Wednesday.

Olawuwo emphasised the crucial role journalists play as the fourth estate of the realm and underscored the need for objectivity, particularly in reporting sensitive security issues, which require accuracy and fact-checking.

“The way some journalists report security issues often causes more distraction than encouragement to the government’s efforts to address the challenges,” he said.

He noted that reports sometimes create unnecessary panic among those outside Sokoto, giving the impression that the state was engulfed by security challenges.

“People outside Sokoto State are sometimes misled into panic, thinking that the Caliphate, known for its peace, is entirely overrun by security challenges.

“Journalists must not allow themselves to be used as agents of distraction. Instead, they should ensure their reports are factual and objective.

“You should always consider the impact of your reports on public perception and the safety and security of society,” Olawuwo stated.

The Director reassured the NUJ leadership of the DSS’s commitment to working closely with journalists in the state to ensure the safety of all citizens.

In his remarks, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Usman Binji, explained that the visit was aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relationship between the state council and the DSS.

Binji assured Olawuwo of journalists’ willingness to collaborate with security agencies to foster a peaceful and secure environment for all residents in the state. (NAN)