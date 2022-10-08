Prioritise particular sector, IPAC urges Buhari

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Saturday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to give priority to one or two sectors of the economy for maximum impact before leaving office in May 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari presented N20.5 trillion 2023 budget proposal to joint session of the National Assembly on Friday.

The 2023 fiscal year budget would be Buhari’s last budget to be laid before the NASS as the second tenure of his administration expires on May 29, 2023.

The Lagos State Chairman of IPAC, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, told NAN that since a lot of sectors were still facing challenges, the President should focus on one or two that would greatly impact citizens.

According to him, the nation is still challenged with security, power, economy, education, unemployment and other problems.

“If it is only one he can transform massively, let him focus on such now. For example, education. The problem of our education is not beyond the power of this nation’s resources and the power of the president to resolve.

“The president can get this resolved once and for all. Let it be in record that President Muhammadu Buhari turnaround the nation’s education and proudly achieve that goal before leaving.

“Is it the security or insecurity, let the president tackle it once and for all. The president should just focus on at least one now. If he is able to finish one before the term elapses, then he can face another problem.

“Trying to touch all the problems, little by little without resolving anyone, cannot make him a success. If what he wants to tackle is our refineries and petroleum sector, let him tackle it,” he said.

Mobolaji added that between now and May 29, 2023 when the President would be leaving, it was possible for Mr President to do something specific about power that would be very impactful and help the economy and the nation.

“When there is power, there will be more employment, inflation will reduce and people will spend less on power generators, diesel or petrol and others. The economy will do better.

“The President should just identify one problem, face it and do it diligently,” the IPAC chairman said.

He urged the president to employ capable hands and put away hands that were not helping him.

“Mr President should engage hands that can really help him and bring solutions to the nation’s numerous challenges. There is solutions to all these problems.

“Mr president should face one and have that particular achievement attached to his name and his record before leaving,” he said.

The budget is christened ‘Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition’.

A breakdown of the budget shows that N744.11 billion was earmarked for statutory transfers, N8.27 trillion for non-debt recurrent costs, N1.1 trillion for overhead costs, and N5.35 trillion for capital expenditure. (NAN)

