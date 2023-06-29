Prioritise laws with positive impacts on citizens, economy – PDP chieftain urges NASS

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, has advised the 10th National Assembly to come up with laws that would have positive impacts on citizens and economy of Nigeria.

Ogidi, a former PDP Vice Chairman, South, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday.

Ogidi urged the leadership and members of the National Assembly to ensure that people and the country came first in their legislative agenda, not personal or party interest.

“When they are making laws, it should not be personal, otherwise it will backfire like what happened during the amendment of the Electoral Act 2022,”Ogidi said.

He advised government at all levels not to be too swift to act, but listen more to wise counsels in the discharge of their duties.

Ogidi said that chief executives would be receiving all sort of advises and tales that might make them loose focus, but they should not be too swift in action, but listen more to wise counsel.

On the Students Loan Bill recently signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, the PDP chieftain, said while it would have been a good law, the problem of unemployment must first be addressed.

He queried how a student would be able to pay back his loan if he or she is unable to secure a job after graduation.

Ogidi said that government should pay attention to job creation and how students could be assisted with incentives such as bursary, while they were in school.

“For the student, you have to give him job for him to be able to pay back. So where is the job for them?

“Some have finished 10 years ago without securing employment. So, how is he going to pay his loan? I don’t understand.

“If you give him job, why not? It is a good deal. But what about those who left 10 years ago without job,” he asked.

On the recent removal of fuel subsidy, Ogidi said it was expected for government to start rolling out its plans to ameliorate the hardship and other effects on the people.

“Even when former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha removed subsidy, he created the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) so that the people will not feel it.

“At the moment, we are yet to see any palliative plan or programme from the government after the removal,” Ogidi said. (NAN)

