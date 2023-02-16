Principal tasks FG on discovering sport talents in schools

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Mr Femi Boluwaji-Ebiwonjumi, Principal, Steallamaris College, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Local Government Area, Ondo State, has tasked the Federal Government to make concerted efforts in discovering raw talents from schools.

The principal, while speaking at the 54th Annual Inter-House Athletics Completion on Thursday in Okitipupa, noted that raw talents who could be nurtured to stardom and help reclaim the glory of the country in both local and international competitions abounded at the grassroots.

He also said sporting activities had contributed greatly to the socio-economic development of many nations, with many sportsmen and sportswomen who had become millionaires and billonaires in different parts of the world.

According to him, raw talents still abounds at the grassroots, and that if government helps to discover these talents, nurture them to stardom, they can help reclaim the lost glory of the country in sports.

“The nurtured talents also have great impact on the socio-economic development of nations today as sports men and women who have become millionaires and billionaires contributed to the economic development of their countries,” he said.

The principal who said sporting activities boosted immune systems, reduced stress, boosted self confidence of children in sports and academic performances, urged parents and guardians to allow their children and wards take part in sporting activities.

Meanwhile, the 1974 alumni led by Dr. Bode Thanni, introduced class soccer competiton to the Inter-House Sports and gave N50,000 cash and trouphy to the winner, while N30,000 and N20,000 were given to the second and third positions respectively.

N10,000 cash was given to most valuable player.

The 1974 alumni also gave N10,000 cash awards to best students, each from JSS 1 to SSS 3 in order to reward academic excellence and spur the students to optimal performance in their academics

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students took part in 100 metres, 200 metres and 400 metres relay for both juniour and senior classes.

NAN also reports that Purple House scored 315 points to emerge winner of the competition, while Green House scored 287, Yellow House scored 250 and Blue House scored 203, points to take second, third and fourth positions, respectively. (NAN)