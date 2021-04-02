Mr Idris Ohimege, the Principal, Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its intervention projects at the institution.



He also hailed the State Government and some of the old boys of the school for contributing positively to the development of the school.



Ohimege made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Keffi.



He said that the intervention projects by the CBN and alumni of the school would not only create an enabling environment for learning and teaching but would also improve on the standard of education in the state.



NAN recalls that the CBN inaugurated seven intervention projects in the college on March 31, including renovation of Kaduna House Hostel, some blocks of classrooms, construction of new hostel building in Katsina Ala House, dinning, kitchen, assembly hall and students clinic.



He said that the intervention projects would also go a long way in complementing government efforts at restoring the lost glory of the college.



“I want to commend the CBN for its intervention efforts toward improving on the standard of education in the school.



“It will go a long way in improving on the standard of education by creating an enanling environment for learning and teaching,” he said.



The principal also commended the state government for its commitment towards the development of the college and other schools in the state.



He noted that the state government and some old boys commitments in the school has improved on the standard of education in the school.



“I want to use this medium to commend the state government for being up and doing in improving on the standard of education in the institution.



“The state governmemt has provided beds, furniture and mattresses, among others.



“I commend their efforts and I appeal for more in order to improve on the standard of education in the institution.



“I am commending the intervention by Keffi Old Boys Association (KOBA). Some of the alumni are contributing positively to the development of the institution and I call for its sustenance,” he said.



Ohimege, however, appealed for total renovation of the school laboratories and some structures in the school.



The principal assured of adequate management of facilities and other infrastructure in the college to ensure their durability. (NAN)

