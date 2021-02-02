Prince Tony Momoh’s death, irreplaceable loss, says IBB

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former Military President of Nigeria, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB), has expressed shock and pain over the death of Prince Tony Momoh.

He recalled that when Prince Tony Momoh clocked 80 last year, they had opportunity to robustly engage and reminisce on their days and years in government, when they tapped so much from his reservoir of knowledge as the Minister for Information.

IBB in a statement on Tuesday described late Prince Tony Momoh as a teacher, a patriot, with uncommon brilliance, who deployed his intellect to shape national discourse in the course of our intervention in government.

According to IBB, the deceased was very blunt, honest, and frank when he needed to put issues across, and was fond of interrogating submissions to be sure they are based on facts. His sense of loyalty was profound.

He stated,”I was utterly shocked yesterday to learn of the death of this great Nigerian, such a rare enigma, a quintessential thorough-bred Journalist and Lawyer, a Prince from the Auchi Sacred Kingdom, who carried his aura with remarkable presence of mind.

“Tony was a formidable mind, always worried about the place of Nigeria and Nigerians, in the scheme of things.

“He was a successful mass communicator, a didactic letter writer, a brilliant legal mind, a family man, and an unusual politician.

“He never hesitated to state his piece of mind, irrespective of who was involved. Once he believed in a cause, he followed through, no matter the outcome.

“As a principled Prince, he was never frivolous and flippant, he was thorough, contented, well researched and essentially pan-Nigeria. His death, no doubt, has left a huge void in our heart of hearts.”

IBB stressed that the of Prince Tony Momoh is an irreplaceable loss to the nation, while he prayed that God should grant the family the fortitude to bear the kids.

“My condolence to the Momoh Royal Family of Auchi Kingdom, particularly the Otaru of Auchi Kingdom, his widow, his children, friends and associates. May Allah grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

“Last year presented an opportunity to thank him for his support and contributions to nation-building, I never knew death would snatch him away so soon.

“It truly hurts. Let me specially condole his son Rasheed at this mournful moment. You need to be a man to rally the family together. God will grant you the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he stated.