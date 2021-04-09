Prince Philip contributed to postwar reconciliation – German president

 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has described the late Prince Philip as a person contributed to reconciliation between Britain and Germany.

“We Germans a winning personality made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of War II,” the German of state said.

Steinmeier said he had had the privilege of experiencing the royal’s “astute humor” and had meetings with London and Berlin with “great pleasure.”

Addressing Queen Elizabeth II, Steinmeier said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences to you, the royal family and your people, also behalf of my compatriots.

“Prince Philip was popular and highly esteemed Germany.” (dpa/NAN)

