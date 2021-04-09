German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has described the late Prince Philip as a person who contributed to reconciliation between Britain and Germany.

“We Germans mourn a winning personality who made an important contribution to the reconciliation of our nations after the horrors of World War II,” the German head of state said.

Steinmeier said he had had the privilege of experiencing the royal’s “astute humor” and had taken part in meetings with him in London and Berlin with “great pleasure.”

Addressing Queen Elizabeth II, Steinmeier said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences to you, the royal family and your people, also on behalf of my compatriots.

“Prince Philip was popular and highly esteemed in Germany.” (dpa/NAN)

