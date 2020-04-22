Prince Charles, President Kagame, others condole with Buhari over loss of Kyari

Prince Charles has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the government and people of Nigeria over the death of Abba Kyari, the former Chief of Staff to the President.

According to a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Wednesday, Prince Charles described the death of Mallam Kyari was “a desperately sad news”.

Prince Charles regretted that the death of Kyari had occurred through ”this pernicious virus…I can only begin to imagine what an immense gap Mr. Kyari’s untimely death will leave in Your Excellency’s life and my heart goes to you and Mr Kyari’s family.”

In a message through the Embassy of Rwanda in Abuja, President Paul Kagame, the government and people of Rwanda extended their heart-felt condolences to the Nigerian leader.

Kagame used the opportunity “to express solidarity to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as we are faced with the Covid-19 global crisis.”

The former Vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo in his own message to the President, described the death of Abba Kyari as a “monumental national loss.”

In his condolence message to the president, an industry leader and businessman, Abdulsamad Rabi’u, said he was deeply saddened by what he described as “this colossal loss.”

He said Abba Kyari “served the country and your administration with diligence and utmost loyalty.

”He was deeply committed to the service of Nigeria and his efforts especially in ensuring the success of Your Excellency’s Agriculture Industry agenda did not go unnoticed.

”He was a beacon of loyalty and a patriot.”

Other messages received by President Buhari included those from the Emir of Gazargamu, Ahmad Tijjani Ibn Saleh from Yobe State; the Secretariat of the Developing D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation headquarters in Ankara, Turkey and retired Amb. Jibrin Chinade.

Former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Nwogu and a former Managing Director of the Guardian Newspapers, Eluem Emeka Izeze, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, the Emir of Hadejia, Jigawa, also sent condolence messages to the President.(NAN)