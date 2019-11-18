Prince Amgbare congratulates Bayelsa Governor- elect, David Lyon

A foremost Ijaw leader and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Hon. Prince Kakas Amgbare has congratulated the governor-elect of Bayelsa State Chief David Lyon for his victory in the recently concluded elections. In a statement released in Yenagoa earlier Monday, and obtained by our correspondent, he thanked voters from the state for turning out massively in support of the wind of change.

According to him “ I am extremely pleased with the way Bayelsans demonstrated overwhelming support for David Lyon. It speaks volumes about the belief of ordinary people in his capacity to deliver dividends of democracy” The chieftain also thanked the leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state Chief Timipre Sylva and former President Goodluck Jonathan for all their efforts to make change happen. Let me also thank High Chief Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for all the sacrifices he has made to bring Ijaw nation together.

According to him, “this victory is an affirmation of what is possible when Ijaws can once against speak with one voice”. He further urged all Bayelsans from all political persuasions to unite, heal their differences, put the past behind them and support the new government of change to succeed in transforming the state for the benefit of all.