‌Primate urges FG to tackle fuel subsidy, oil theft

By Lucy Ogalue

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, His Grace ,Henry Ndukuba has urged the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the fuel crisis in the country.

Ndukuba said this while speaking on the State of the economy at the Church of Nigeria Standing Community Meeting on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said it was saddening that Nigerians unlike other oil producing nations, could not benefit from increased oil prices in spite OPEC’s increase of her output quota.

”We call on the relevant authorities to expeditiously address this sharp fall in remittance by NNPC.

”We re-empharsise the urgent need for a lasting solution to the lingering abused fuel subsidies and persistent oil theft of our national oil infrastructure.

”Government must show the political will to curb this malaise and leverage on Technology to protect these assets

”We demand for more transparency and accountability by NNPC in the management of this key national wealth,”he said.

He charged Nigeria’s monetary authority to utilise the necessary monetary policy tools to stem inflation.

The cleric reiterated the need for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to rise up to its responsibility by defending the international value of the naira.

The primate urged relevant authorities to tackle insecurity in the country, adding that it`s impacting negatively on foreign investment in the country.

He said:”The great monster of corruption is endemic and it has killed our nation.

”As Christians, we must rise to make a difference in our nation. We certainly cannot afford to be accumulating debts capable of enslaving our future generations.”

Ndukuba decried the seemingly collapse of the nations educational system.

He said the future of the Nigerian youth was being jeopardised, adding that it was important for relevant authorities to address it.

”We encourage our dioceses to invest in education of our people.

”The church of God must rise to give quality education that is rooted in sound Christian faith and morals that will transform our society,“he said.(NAN)

