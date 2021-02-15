Christians have been urged to come out in encouraging numbers to register in any of the political parties for the 2023 General Elections.

The call was made by Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion The Most Rev Henry Ndukuba while delivering his Opening Address to the Standing Committee Meeting of the Church at All Saints Cathedral Onitsha recently.

He said this was an opportune time for Christians to register in any party of their choice ” and be involved in the activities of the party from the ward level to the National”

Primate Ndukuba further emphasized that with what was going on in the country Christians shouldn’t longer sit on the fence but seize the opportunity to exercise their rights to choose “our leaders”.

Politics, he said: ” is not dirty as it has been perceived by some people in the past, even though some people have hijacked the political process for their personal agenda”.

Politics, he went on: ” is God given process in the ordering of His World and society “.

The Primate admonished the participants at the meeting to go out and encourage all citizens to be involved in the activities of the ” Party of their choice and be involved in the political process of our states and Nation”.

For 2023, Primate Ndukuba said: “The Anglican Church must be focused and fully mobilized in the political processes throughout this country”.

He declared:” All groups and organs of the Church must be mobilized for political engagement. Our Seminar shall be on the Role of the Church in the Democratic process in Nigeria. The Political Mobilization Group for the Church of Nigeria will have to guide us on constructive engagement”.

