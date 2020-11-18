Primate Ayodele predicts bloodshed, unrest, confusion in Nigeria

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has called on Nigerians to pray against bloodshed, unrest and confusion, according to what God showed him.

Ayodele made this known during a telephone interview on Tuesday, where he spoke about the affairs of Nigeria.

He explained that he doesn’t know when it will happen but foresees a major crisis in the country.

According to him: “The unrest will be severe that it will affect everyone in the country, including political leaders in the country.”

Ayodele stated that if President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t sack his Service Chiefs, there will be another protest that will call the attention of the international community.

Continuing, he revealed that it might cause Nigeria’s disintegration and will expose the Government of President Buhari.

He said: “There is something mysterious that will happen.

“I can’t say when, but it will bring unrest in Nigeria.

“This will also affect the Presidency and President Buhari will be in total confusion.

“Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb.

“I am seeing people running helter-skelter, confused, I see people stoning governors, honourables, abusing Buhari.

“People will be running for safety.

“God isn’t happy with Buhari’s Government because he has not done what the Lord has sent him.

“Anybody can criticise this.

“Blood will flow in Nigeria.

“We need prayers.

“I see unrest everywhere.

“Either you are a governor or president, you are not going to escape it.

“If Buhari doesn’t sack his Service Chiefs, I am seeing another protest against Buhari government, which will call the attention of the international community.

“This will expose Buhari’s government more, apart from corruption.

“Nigerians are no more safe.

“Police won’t be safe because I am seeing attack everywhere, and this might even cause our disintegration.

“Buhari should wake up before its too late.

“I am seeing trouble, sorrow.

“Nigeria needs prayers.”

The popular prophet slightly spoke about 2021, while making it known that Nigerians should pray between January 1 and 14, 2021 because the year will not be a palatable one economically.

Prophet Ayodele said: “2021 will not be a palatable year, economically.

“Nigeria will not enjoy this government.

“This government will face another hard time economically.

“I see some banks crashing.

“Let us pray between 1st to 14th of January to avert this crisis.

“Nigerians will not be able to go to work.

“I’m not seeing strike, but I am seeing confusion everywhere.

“Nigerians must seek the face of God before it’s too late.

“It’s a warning.”

Commenting on the political situation in the United States of America, Primate Ayodele advised President Donald Trump to concede and congratulate Joe Biden because he doesn’t see him becoming victorious.

He said: “Donald Trump should humble himself and congratulate Joe Biden.

“He can’t get the victory no matter the trick.

“He is gone.”

Culled from The Eagle Online