Primary elections fallout: Candidate reconciles members in Plateau

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, says he will reconcile with the aspirants and other party members that feel offended by the conduct of the primary election that produced him.

Yilwatda stated this on Monday in Jos during his thank-tour of Bassa and Jos North local governments to appreciate the party stakehokders for giving him the mandate.The governorhsip candidate stated that in the course of the primaries, he might have offended and hurt some people different ways unknowingly.“We are very very sorry, please accept our deepest apology because whatever might have happened was not deliberate.“Whatever happened, we are from the same family, because APC is one family.“With the primaries over, we need to synergise and work for the success of our party and the state in general,’ he said.According to him, there are myriad and equal opportunities for any member of the APC who works for the success of the party.

Yilwatda stated that as Plateau Campaign Coordinator of the Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Organisation, he would do everything within his powers to unite the party to work for the success of all its candidates.

The governorhsip candidate expressed optimism that APC would “win the elections free, square and in a transparent manner”.Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, advised the party members against indulging in any form of anti-party.Buture urged those contemplating voting candidates at national level to review such thoughts as they would amount to anti-party punishable with expulsion.The Chairman, Jos North Local Government, Alhaji Shehu Bala, welcomed Yilwatda and his team and assured him of the the total support of the people in the area. (NAN)

