Primary : Atiku visits Gombe, confident of PDP delegates’ support

By Hajara Leman

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday visited Gombe to seek delegates’ support ahead of the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, who is one of the presidential aspirants on PDP platform, expressed confidence that Gombe delegates would vote for him.

“I am optimistic that your votes are mine. Even if I did not come to Gombe, I will sleep with my two eyes closed.

“ This is because Gombe is my home and I am your son because of the personal relationship I have with the people of Gombe .

“And what I did for Gombe I have not done in Adamawa my state,” he said.

He further expressed appreciation to Gombe delegates for the support given to him during the party’s last presidential primary election in Port Hacourt, Rivers State.

In his response,retired Maj. -Gen. Abnon Kwaskebe, Chairman, PDP Gombe ,said even if Atiku didn’t come to Gombe they would definitely vote for him.

“ You are from the North East and all the development brought by a PDP Government in Gombe was your hand work” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports that since Monday different aspirants have visited PDP delegates in Gombe State to seek support ahead of the May 28 primary.

Those who have visited include Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Gov Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

