Primaries:Money will not determine who pick APC tickets – Sen. Adeola

Sen. Olamilekan Adeola(APC-Lagos West) says money will not determine who win the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at its primaries.

Adeola , Ogun West senatorial aspirant, spoke in Ilaro on Thursday during the election of party delegates that will represent Ward 1, where he belongs.

The senator said that the agenda, programmes and manifesto of aspirants would determine the eventual winners at the primaries and not the amount of money spent to canvass vote.

According to him, the electorate are now wise and once they make their decision, no one will change it.

“Money will not decide who wins primaries in APC , what is paramount now is that, at least everyone has seen those jostling for one position or the other, we have gone round.

” Everyone has gone to each local government to meet with the executives, the leaders of the party to sell their programmes, agenda, manifestos and everything that he or she is capable of doing.

“For instance , at the state level, everyone has seen what the governor has done within the last three and half years in terms of developmental projects, social welfare, educational infrastructure and so many more like that.

”If we are judging who will be our next governor for another four year term, we can compare. The governor is tested, trusted and reliable,” he said.

The senator said that same thing was applicable to those jostling for Senate, House of Representatives and the Assembly seat.

”We have sold our ideas on what we are capable of doing, so I believe the people will decide,” he said.

Adeola also said that people should not see politics as a do-or-die affair, but that the electorate should be allowed to take the final decision through their votes.

He said that Gov. Dapo Abiodun had continued to show good example for everybody to emulate, and that he had remained fair both at the governance and party levels.

“People have their choice to make, you cannot force anybody on the people; politics is not a matter of life and death, once people make their choices and take their decision, there is nothing anybody can do,” he said.

In his speech, the Ward Chairman, Mr Nurudeen Akinlade, said that the election of the delegates was free and fair and that due process was followed. (NAN)

