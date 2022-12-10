Primaries: Rep Akande-Sadipe dedicates Court’s victory to constituents

By Akeem Abas

Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole Constituency), has dedicated the victory in a suit challenging her emergence as the APC candidate for re-election to the constituents.

This is contained in a statement by her Media Aide, Olamilekan Olusada and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan had on Friday declared Akande-Sadipe as the rightful candidate of the APC for Oluyole Federal Constituency.

NAN recalls that Akande-Sadipe had won the ticket of the party on May 27, but her victory was challenged by a co-contender, Olasumbo Olugbemi, on June 22.

Olugbemi had filed the court action asking the Presiding Judge, Justice Uche Nma Agomoh, to invalidate the primaries that declared Tolulope Akande-Sadipe as the winner.

Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, thanked the delegates, who gave her another opportunity to fly the APC flag during next year’s election.

Promising more quality representation, the candidate said that her “gratitude goes to members of her constituency who stood by her”.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent you. I promise to always put the needs of our community first. Together, we can make a positive difference and create a brighter future for all.

“This is not my Mandate, it is your Mandate given to me and I am honoured.

“I am grateful for the community that has stood by me, believing in my vision and supporting my candidacy for the upcoming general election.

“Your unwavering support has meant the world to me and has been a source of strength and inspiration throughout this journey,” she said.

The lawmaker vowed to keep inspiring women and never to give up on their dreams, even, when faced with adversities.

“I want to inspire all women never to give up on their dreams, even when faced with adversity. We are strong, capable and deserving of equal opportunities in politics and in all aspects of life.

“Let us continue to fight for our rights and to shatter the glass ceiling,” the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, said.

She appealed to the aggrieved members of the party in her constituency to put the past behind and work for the party’s victory in 2023.

“This is the time to put all wounds behind us and forge ahead together as one to raise our party up for victory across our state and Nigeria,” she said.(NAN)