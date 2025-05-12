Primaries: Lagos APC inaugurates Election Appeal Committee

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated an Appeal Committee to hear complaints arising from Saturday’s primary elections.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated an Appeal Committee to hear complaints arising from Saturday’s primary elections.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the party on Saturday conducted its chairmanship and councillorship primaries to select flag-bearers for the July 12 Local Government election in the state.

The primaries produced 55 out the 57 expected APC chairmanship candidates.

Some of the results were, however, rejected by some aspirants, resulting in protests by party members in some council areas.

According to Oladejo, the committee is led by Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State and Chief Abiodun Olufowobi as Secretary.

He said that other committee members included Mr Jokotola Pelumi, a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Lanre Ogunyemi, a former member of the House of Assembly and State Secretary of the party as well as Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.

“We hereby advise discontented aspirants to submit their appeals to the committee not later than 12p.m. on Tuesday 13th May, 2025,” the APC spokesman said. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng).