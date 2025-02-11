Primaries: INEC urges security agencies to arrest, prosecute vote/delegate buyers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged security agencies to tackle menace of vote buying during party primaries for the Nov. 8 Anambra governorship election.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made the call during the regular meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu also tasked security agencies on vote buying during the election and that of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election scheduled for Feb. 21, 2026.

Yakubu expressed satisfaction with INEC’s collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, particularly the anti-graft agencies to address the menace of vote buying in the country.

“Beyond the arrest of vote buyers on election day, our active partnership has so far resulted in the successful prosecution of some offenders in three States of the Federation.

“As you are aware, the problem also manifests itself during the party primaries for the election of candidates.

“In the same way that voters are targeted at Polling Units on election day, so too, is delegate-buying at the venues of congresses and conventions for the election of candidates.

“Party primaries for the Anambra State governorship election begin next month, followed by the Area Council election in the FCT in June.

“We should continue to work together in partnership with other critical stakeholders to address the menace,” Yakubu said.

The INEC chairman also tasked the security agencies on well coordinated deployment of security for the Anambra, FCT and other by-elections to consolidate on the success that was achieved in Ondo State.

He said that the experience in the management of logistics during the last Ondo governorship election provided the template for future elections.

He said that better deployment of election security and electoral officials contributed to the early commencement of polls and peaceful conduct of the election, in spite of the challenging terrain, especially in the riverine areas.

The chairman also updated the security agencies on the commission’s preparation for the conduct of by-elections to fill vacancies in the National and State legislative houses.

Yakubu, who said that INEC conducted nine by-elections in year 2024, said that 16 more vacancies had occurred in 12 States of the Federation.

He said the by-elections involved two senatorial districts, five Federal Constituencies for election to the House of Representatives and nine State Assembly Constituencies.

In his remarks, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, assured Nigerians that lessons learnt during Ondo and Edo governorship election would be used in refining security strategies ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Ribadu, represented by a Director of Internal Security in the NSA Office, Hassan Abdullahi, commended security agencies for the marked improvement election security recorded in Edo and Ondo states.

He said that the polls witnessed a seamless cooperation between security agencies which facilitated quick response to incidents that would have significantly disrupted the exercise.

“There was also a deployment of technology, especially drones and communication systems, as well as improved surveillance and control.

“There was also automation which accounted for a timely response to the incidents.

“Though the voter turnout across the two states was not as envisaged, the conduct of the electorate was impressive, albeit few incidents of voter agitation over the late commencement of the exercise and supporting units due to logistics costs,” he said.

Ribadu said that security agencies were equally expected to repeat the same feat during the future elections.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, pledged the continued commitment of the police to provide adequate security for elections in the country.

Egbetokun, represented by Abayomi Sogunle, Commissioner of Police in-charge of Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, said that the police in collaboration with other security agencies would continue to provide security before, during and after elections.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various security, intelligence, law enforcement and safety agencies in the country.(NAN)