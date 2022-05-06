Primaries: Group urges party delegates to resist financial inducement

The Crusaders’ Advocacy Initiative (CAI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has urged delegates of political parties for the upcoming primary elections to demonstrate patriotism by casting their ballot for credible aspirants.

CIA also appealed to delegates not to base their choice of candidates on financial inducement but vote for aspirants they consider competent enough to lead the country.

CIA admonition is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by its National President, Mr Cletus Uwakina.

Uwakina, a rights activist said in the statement “the onus lies squarely on delegates to decide the fate of the flag bearers of their political parties.

“ It means that the journey to elect credible and transparent leaders for Nigeria begins with the delegates.

“Given the challenges that pervade the Nigerian State and the need for further interventions, we call on delegates of the major political parties in Nigeria to avoid their personal interests and sentiment.

“They should use their votes to advance”.

According to him, though it can be difficult to reduce financial inducements, the desire to give Nigeria credible leaders should supersede any personal interest.

He said the upcoming primary elections should be used by political parties to demonstrate their passion and patriotism with the intent of improving lives of millions of Nigerians.

“As delegates, you must deliberately resist the temptation of selling your conscience and your precious vote for a pot of porridge that will not last for eternity.”

“At this moment in our democratic enterprise, what Nigerians expect from you as delegates of you political party is to vote the most credible candidate of your party.

“This to ensure that during the general elections we will have credibility versus credibility across board.

“Your duty as delegates of your various political parties is to give Nigerians the best candidates that your party can afford”, he said.

Uwakina reminded the potential delegates that they had the choice to choice to collect money and allow the future of their children to be wasted or to reject money and vote according to their conscience.

“It is better for you to further advance Nigeria now that you have the opportunity as a delegate or never, “Uwakina said . (NAN)

