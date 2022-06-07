Primaries: Ex-IPAC chair, Adeshina, picks AAC governorship ticket in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr James Adeshina, the immediate past Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State has clinched the 2023 governorship ticket of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the state.

Adeshina who is also the immediate past Chairman of AAC in Lagos State was declared the winner at the party’s governorship primary election held on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mr Ezimoha Kajetan, Chairman of AAC Electoral Committee/Retuning Officer for Lagos State, said that Adeshina emerged unopposed through consensus at the primaries.

Announcing the result, Kajetan said that Adeshina, polled a total of 32 delegate votes out of the 40 delegates accredited for the election.

Similarly, in the party’s senatorial primaries conduct at same venue, Kajetan said that Messrs Henry Madojemu, Olumuyiwa Adelaja and Ms Mercy Adeoye polled 29, 28 and 29 votes to win the party’s tickets for Lagos Central, Lagos West and Lagos East respectively.

Meanwhile, for the party’s House of Representatives primaries, Kajetan declared Messrs Kolawole Adedoyin, Akinola Popoola, Akinwande Memuda, Abel Aigefoh, Peace Jerry, and Raphael Osiomwan as winners for Agege, Ifako-Ijaiye, Surulere, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ojo and Alimosho Federal Constituencies respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the 10 candidates of the parties emerged unopposed through consensus though voting were conduct through open ballot system.

In his acceptance speech, Adeshina, who promised to put the people first, appreciated the support from the party faithful and its hierarchy.

He promised to prioritise security, education, youth empowerment, infrastructure if he emerges winner at the general elections.

“I have gathered a lot of experience as a pioneer of AAC and ex IPAC chairman in Lagos State.

“I have all it takes to lead the youths and get Lagos working. If Lagos is moving forward, the state should be better than Dubai where our leaders run to.

“With your support, I will win, move the state forward by putting the people and the state first in all policies and expenditures,” Adeshina said.

He urged the youths to get themselves armed with their PVCs and mobilise others to do so and vote for AAC.

Speaking of behalf of other candidates, Adeoye, said that people must change their perspectives towards elections to put in place the nation of their dream.

She urged the electorates to vote without selling their votes and stand by their votes to make their votes count.

Also speaking, Mr Edatomola Omoyele, the new chairman of the party, congratulated all the candidates, assuring them of the party’s support.

He said that AAC remained one of the best political parties, saying that if the party was voted into power, the people would see a real change.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries were monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders. (NAN)

