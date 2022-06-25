Primaries: Borno APC sets up committee to reconcile grievances 



Dalori says unity is paramount … Committee begins work



The All Progressive Congress, APC, in Borno State on Friday inaugurated a reconciliation committee that will reach out to all members aggrieved by outcome of primary elections to national and state assemblies seats across the state.



Ali Bukar Dalori, Chairman of the APC in Borno State, inaugurated the committee at the party’s headquarters in Maiduguri, giving them mandate of working towards APC’s unity, ahead of the 2023 general elections.



The committee is chaired by Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Barrister M.T Monguno.



Dalori, during the inauguration, said the committee was crucial given the need to reach out to party members who aspired for offices but are unhappy with the outcome of the primaries.

“Constitution of the committee becomes necessary following the just concluded primary elections by our great party, the All Progressive Congress, APC, and the need to meet all aspirants and make all necessary efforts in order to keep the party united, strong and in one piece”, Dalori said.



Aside Monguno and Adamu, the committee members include QS Mohammed Makinta, Alhaji Kaumi Damboa, Babagana Malarima, Sani Kuli Askira, Modu Kawu Ngamdu, Babagana Tijjani Banki and Zakari Dali Bayo.



The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by state’s APC secretary, Bello Ayuba, and top officials of the party including Alhaji Kalla Maina Monguno, Baba Kura Habib and other senior chieftains.



Committee begins work



Soon after the brief ceremony, the committee held its inaugural meeting signaling the commencement of work.

