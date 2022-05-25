Primaries: Aspirant protests alleged “doctored” delegates’ list

An aspirant for the House of Representatives in Ekiti on the platform APC, Mr Sunday Ola, on Wednesday alleged that the delegates list had been doctored ahead of the party’s primary scheduled to hold on Saturday.

Ola, at a news conference in Ado Ekiti, described such step as undemocratic, which he warned, would be resisted through every legitimate means.Ola, who is contesting to represent Ado/Irepodun/Ifelodun federal constituency 1, called on the leadership of the party to rescind its action to prevent a backlash during the June 18 governorship poll.But the State Party Chairman, Mr Paul Omotoso, refuted the allegation, and assured the aspirants that the primary would be free, fair and credible and would be conducted in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.Omotoso said that many aspirants had raised such objections, which the party was investigating to be able to establish the authenticity of the allegations.“We are investigating all these allegations.

But let me say that the authentic delegates’ list will be released on Thursday from Abuja for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries, holding on Friday and Saturday.“In case you don’t know, only the National Secretariat in Abuja can release the list to us; we, at the state level have no such power,” Omotoso clarified.The aspirant accused some members of the State Working Committee of the party of perpetrating the act to favour a particular aspirant, describing the plan as the highest point of disappointment to members.“We are calling on the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee to intervene and call the State Executive Council to order.“

How can you change the goal post in the middle of the game? They have to comply with the provisions of the law in conducting the primaries.“We are not expecting anything short of free, fair and credible primaries. All aspirants must be given a level playing field; that is the minimum the party can offer to all of us,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four aspirants are contesting in the primary for the House of Representatives in Central Federal Constituency 1, made up of Ado, Irepodun and Ifelodun local government areas.The contestants are Olusola Fatoba, the incumbent, Messrs Sunday Ola and Oluyemi Esan as well as Dr. Jimlas Ogunsakin.(NAN)

