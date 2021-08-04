Prices of capital goods rise in China

Most capital goods monitored by the government registered higher prices in late July compared with mid-July, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Bureau of Statistics said that of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 31 reported rising prices during the period.

According to statistics organization, 18 registered lower prices, while one saw its price remain unchanged.

Hog prices edged down 0.6 per cent in late July compared to mid-July.

The readings released every ten days were based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...