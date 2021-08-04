Prices of capital goods rise in China

 Most capital goods monitored by the government registered higher prices in late July compared with mid-July, official data showed on Wednesday.

The National Bureau Statistics said that the 50 major goods monitored by the government, seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some chemicals, 31 reported rising prices during the period.

According statistics organization, 18 registered lower prices, one saw its price remain unchanged.

Hog prices edged down 0.6 cent in late July compared mid-July.

The readings released every ten days were based on a survey nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions. (Xinhua/NAN)

