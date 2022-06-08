Price of cooking gas rises in Enugu

The cost of cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has drastically increased in Enugu, the capital of Enugu State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN investigation shows that in many areas of the city, the increase varies according to the point of buying the product.In Awkunanaw area of the state, several retail outlets sell a kilogram of gas at between N780 and N800 as against the former price of N720 and N750.However, a mini gas depot in the same area, sells the product at a reduced price of N725 per kilo; two kilograms goes for N1,500; while a 2.5kg goes for N1900 and three kilograms for N2,250.

On why the change in price of the product, an official of the depot told NAN on the condition of anonymity that the price of gas was not stable.“This price schedule can change any time. You may come here tomorrow and discover that the price has gone up or come down; it all depends on the suppliers, “the official said.Another gas depot at Top Land area, Solution Gas Depot sells three kilogram of gas at N2,600 while five kilograms goes for N3, 600.NAN also visited another retail outlet on Edinbough Road in the heart of Enugu metropolis where a kilogram of gas goes for N850.Another retail outlet at Obiagu also sells a kilo of gas at N850.The seller, Mr Ugochukwu Nweze explained that the price was not constant as it could change anytime.“

Even today, this price can change, again it depends on where you buy your product.“If you buy from a depot that is far from your shop, you have to add transportation and every other cost, probably that is the reason for different prices, ” he said. (NAN)

