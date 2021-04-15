Average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased to N2, 057.71 in March from N2, 018.91 in February, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure is contained in the NBS “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for March 2021 obtained from its website by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

It said the price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas increased by 1.92 per cent month-on-month and by 3.87 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to it, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas are Bauchi, N2,487.46, Borno N2,397.56 and Adamawa N2,397.37.

It, however, said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Jigawa N1,717, Abuja N1,800.98 and Kaduna N1,825.86.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas decreased by -0.10 per cent month-on-month and increased by 4.26 per cent year-on-year to N4, 359.23 in March from N4, 363.51 in February.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder cooking gas were Cross River N4, 762.65, Sokoto N4, 750 and Edo N4, 728.57.

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Zamfara N3, 749.06, Kaduna N3, 751.27 and Katsina N3, 845.04.”

The NBS said the various prices were collected across all the 774 Local Governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.

It said its audit team conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded. (NAN)

