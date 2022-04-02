Pressure group delivers PDP presidential nomination form to Peter Obi gratis

By Chimezie Anaso

A political pressure group, Like Minds for Peter Obi, delivered presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the aspirant in Onitsha, Anambra, on Friday.

The group bought the form for N40 million at the party’s Abuja secretariat on Thursday and delivered same to Obi at his Niger Drive residence in Onitsha.

Those who joined Obi to receive the form were National Assembly members, including Sen. Uche Ekwunife and Rep Chinedu Onwuaso.

Mr Oseloka Obaze and Mr Valentine Ozigbo both former governorship candidates in Anambra and other party stalwarts were also in attendance.

Mr Daniel Wilbert, Coordinator of the group, made up of professionals and entrepreneurs, said the gesture was to support Obi in his aspiration to make Nigeria greater.

Wilbert of Delta extraction, said that the group had scanned the credentials of those aspiring to occupy the president’s seat in 2023 and arrived at the conclusion that Obi, vice-presidential candidate in 2019 was the best.

“We are working class people; not just young people who are desirous for positive development in Nigeria.

“We have looked around and found you to be the best man for president of Nigeria and that is why we are committed to you.

“I am proudly Itsekiri from Warri; this is the first time I am coming to this part of the country,’’ he said.

Responding, Obi thanked the professionals for their strong belief and commitment to a better Nigeria.

He also thanked them for believing in him, adding that he would soon make a formal declaration and unveil his manifesto.

“I want to sincerely thank you for your commitment to Nigeria. It is not easy to be a young professional in Nigeria today, and I thank you for believing in me.

“Be assured that I am committed to building a better Nigeria. I am committed to securing the future of the youth; we must make this country work.

“Thank you for going out of your way to purchase these forms for me. In the coming days, I will formally declare and unfold my manifesto, and everything I am going to say, I will do,’’ Obi said.

He observed that Nigeria needed to pay serious attention to the 2023 leadership recruitment process, adding that he was confident to emerge the fittest for the job and consensus candidate of the PDP.

“I still say clearly that the country is at its lowest in cohesion, the starting point is to begin to build confidence.

“We will tackle insecurity through the economy; we shall make people productive and gainfully employed and make crime unattractive, Obi said. (NAN)

