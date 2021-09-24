Press Week : Muslim cleric tasks journalists on national security

Alhaji Bala Baba-inna, the Chief imam of the Bauchi Central Mosque, has urged Journalists to promote National security and economic development of the country.

Baba-inna made the call as the Bauchi council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) commenced its press week with Friday prayers at the central Mosque and scheduled prayers in churches on Sunday.

The week-long activities have been earmarked for Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, under the theme: “The media, national security and socio-economic development.”

Speaking at the end of the Friday prayers, Baba-inna noted that Journalists had a vital role to play in promoting Nigeria’s national security, which was facing pervasive challenges.

“The role of Journalists in Nigeria’s national security is very crucial. In fact, they are key players in the arena of national security.

“The Journalists function as watchdogs capable of blowing the whistle to call attention to serious national issues.

“Journalists have the option of using the power of media instruments in their hands, either to serve the nation or indulge in self-propelled interest,” Baba-inna said.

He, however, stressed that the media ought to be objective in carrying out their functions.

“Issues that affect the general well-being of the people of the country, but which can cause disaffection and disunity should be de- emphasized or played down,” he said.

He decried situations where the Journalists are used as tools for the promotion of sectional interests, rather than for the promotion of national unity, peace, development and integration.

“The rate of crimes and insecurity will increase tremendously on a daily basis,” he stressed.

The council Chairman, Malam Umar Said, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) the choice of the theme was to encourage Journalists to foster the promotion of national security and economic development.

He explained that the primary focus of journalists should be on issues that benefit the general public.

“Journalists have a responsibility to uphold fairness, justice, national unity and international cooperation.

“The traditional role of the media in any society is to inform, educate, entertain, publicize and, most importantly, correct the excesses in any society,” the chairman said.

He urged journalists to maintain maximum transparency and impartiality in their reporting, to avoid misleading the people. (NAN)

