Press freedom not privilege – NUJ FCT

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Grace Ike, Chairperson of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, has emphasised that press freedom is not a privilege but a fundamental pillar of democracy.

Ike made this statement during a news conference in Abuja, on the upcoming record-breaking 72-hour interview marathon, organised by NUJ FCT as part of activities marking the 2025 World Press Freedom Day.

She said that press freedom must be non-negotiable in any society that aspired to uphold justice, accountability, and equality.

Ike further stressed that protecting press freedom was a shared responsibility among journalists, policymakers, and citizens globally.

Describing the planned 72-hour interview marathon anchored by Abuja-based journalist Livinus Victor as a bold initiative, she said it reflected journalism’s enduring power to inform, educate, and drive societal progress.

“Today, journalists face challenges ranging from censorship, harassment, and intimidation to outright threats to their lives.

“These challenges not only undermine our ability to report the truth but also weaken the democratic structures that hold governments accountable,” she said.

She explained that the marathon aimed to spotlight these issues and advocated for stronger protections for journalists around the world.

“The event will feature meaningful conversations with thought leaders, policy influencers, and the general public.

“Topics to be covered include governance, human rights, climate change, and education issues that cut across borders and reflect the shared humanity of Nigerians,”she said.

Ike expressed hope that the event would mark a turning point for both the media and society.

She urged all Nigerians, especially journalists in the FCT, to support the event.

“As the first female Chairperson of NUJ FCT, I am particularly inspired by the promise of this event.

“It is an opportunity to break barriers, redefine narratives, and leave a legacy for future generations of journalists.

“We invite members in the FCT to be active participants in this historic initiative. As an interviewer or a member of the audience, your contribution matters.

“Together, we can use the power of the media to bring about a freer, more informed, and more equitable world,” she added.

Ike also pledged that NUJ FCT, under her leadership, would continue to prioritise capacity development for journalists by equipping them with relevant skills and tools in today’s digital era.

Meanwhile, Livinus Victor, anchor of the 72-hour marathon interview, said the initiative aimed not only to break the Guinness World Record for the longest interview session.

He added that it also sought to draw attention to press freedom and highlight the vital role of journalism in sustaining open and democratic societies.

“In spite of increasing threats to press freedom across the world including censorship, harassment and violence, journalists continue to carry out their mission with courage and integrity,” he said.

Victor said that in an era of widespread misinformation and declining public trust in institutions, professional journalism remained a powerful defense against disinformation and manipulation.

He said the marathon would also promote quality, impactful journalism that empowered the public and held leaders accountable.

“In an age where truth is often under siege, this initiative seeks to draw attention to the essential need for a free, ethical, and fearless press.

“Democracy is impossible without an informed public, and journalists are the ones who make that possible,” he added.

Victor revealed that the interview, tagged “Nigeria, Our Strength,” is scheduled to take place from April 17 to April 20, 2025, at Harrow Park Golf Club, off Ahmadu Bello Way, behind Abia House, Central Business District, Abuja.

He said the event would feature a series of activities aimed at engaging the public, celebrating press freedom, and honouring the sacrifices made by journalists around the world.(NAN)