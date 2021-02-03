Press Council mourns Prince Tony Momoh

The Nigerian Press Council (NPC) expresses sorrow at the demise of Prince Tony Momoh, saying he was a fighter for the rights, maintenance and ethics of journalism practice in Nigeria.

Mr Francis Nwosu, the Executive Secretary of NPC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja shortly after signing the condolence register, that Momoh, a former Minister of Information and Culture, was a model for emulation.

“For us at NPC, he was the power behind our strength for establishment, sustenance and growth of the council. He was there as a member of the Board and he chaired the Committee on Rights and Ethics.

“For us, it is a very big loss. If we are to make another move, we need another Tony Momoh to move NPC to be very well accepted by the media stakeholders in the country.

“His death has completely left a vacuum of which we need to find somebody to fill in the areas where he could have done more and sorted out the problems between NPC and other media stakeholders,” he said.

Nwosu advised journalists and media stakeholders not to allow the dreams and vision of Momoh to die.

He said there was need to maintain and uphold the ethics of good journalism in Nigeria and expand the horizon of the Nigerian Press.

NAN reports that Momoh was born on April 27, 1939 in Auchi, Edo and was the 165th child of King Momoh I of Auchi.

He held several influential positions in public and private sector. Momoh died in Lagos on Feb. 1, 2021 at the age of 81. (NAN)