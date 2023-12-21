President’s Wife supports elderly Katsina people with N25m

The Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday, disbursed N100,000 each to 250 elderly people in Katsina State.

The official disbursement was launched by the Wife of the Katsina Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Radda, in Katsina.

The donation, with the theme “Better Days Ahead”, was facilitated by Tinubu’s pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS).

The first lady, who spoke through the governor’s wife, said the empowerment programme was borne out of her commitment to the wellbeing of the elderly citizens.

According to her, it also marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

“These beneficiaries will receive N100,000 each to cushion the effect of the economic hardship and alleviate the burden of our esteemed elders during this festive period.

“The total sum to be disbursed is N950 million as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“Each state will receive N25 million,” Tinubu said.

She expressed her commitment to ensuring that each state received its share of the fund without discrimination.

“As we approach the festive season, it becomes very important to emphasise the significance of prioritising citizens in our initiatives.

“By reaching out to the elderly this festive period, we are not only honouring their contributions but acknowledging the unique encounters they face.

“To our senior citizens, I urge you to embrace life to the fullest, prioritise your health, nurture your minds and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and God.

“This is the key to a rich and fulfilling life in the beneficiaries’ golden years,” the president’s wife said.

She thanked the governor’s wives, state RHIESS Coordinators and partners, “who have supported with free medical screening and distribution of other sundry items to the beneficiaries in ensuring the success of this programme.

“This period should be a time of joy and comfort for all, even as we hope for a greater Nigeria, in security, education, health, employment and business opportunities for all.

“We seek your continued support and prayers for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as we look forward to better days ahead,” she said.

In her personal message to the beneficiaries, the governor’s wife appealed to them to make proper use of the money to improve their wellbeing.

One of the beneficiaries from Danmusa Local Government, Hauwa Musu, thanked the president’s wife for her kind gesture and promised to ensure the judicious use of the money.

(NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

