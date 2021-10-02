President’s speech : Lecturer urges Nigerians’ collective responsibility to tackle insecurity

Dr Bashir Yankuzo, Head of Educational Sciences, Federal University of Technology Minna, has urged Nigerians to support Federal Government’s efforts at tackling insecurity and other challenges facing the country.



Yankuzo, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Minna, while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence day speech.



He said that the Buhari-led administration had shown commitment to address insecurity and other challenges but required the support of all Nigerians to succeed.



“We must put aside our political, ethnic and religion differences and support the Federal Government to end these senseless killings in the name of kidnapping, banditry , insurgency and other criminal activities.



“I wish to call on all Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government, especially on issues bordering on security and economic growth of the nation,”Yankuzo said.



He also lauded the administration for the developmental strides in various sectors such as Agriculture, Transport, Health among others.



Also reacting to the President’s address, Hajiya Maryam Mustapha, the founder Girls and Women Empowerment Network Minna,

lauded the commitment of the Federal Government to secure lives and property.



She, however, called on the government to ensure quick prosecution of all suspected bandits, insurgents, kidnappers as well as their sponsors.



Mustapha maintained that doing so would go a long way to address the current spate of insecurity in the country.



She said that their activities posed a

threat to the nation’s cooperate existence.





She also challenged the media to be more responsible in their reportage by putting the interest of the country above other considerations. (NAN)

