Presidents of Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Liberia, Benin mourn Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday received more condolence messages from Presidents of Guinea Bissau, Gen. Umaru Sissoco Embalo, Guinea (Conakry), Prof. Alpha Conde, Liberia, Dr George Manneh Weah and Benin Republic, Patrice Guillaume Talon, over passing of former Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

In a letter, the President of Guinea Bissau said: “At this moment of pain, on behalf of the People of the Republic of Guinea Bissau and myself, I would like to express to you, and through Your Excellency, the family of the deceased, members of staff of the Presidential Office and the Nigerian People, our deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion.

“Mr. Kyari actively contributed on strengthening relations and cooperation between our two countries and he will be deeply missed, and remembered for those of us who worked closely and shared experience with him.’’

Others who sent messages to President Buhari are: Mr Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan, Omba Olenga, Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Congo and Amadou S.O. Taal, Charge D’Affairs, Gambia High Commission.

The Embassy of the State of Libya and Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Ambassador Hassan Tukur, former Principal Secretary to President Goodluck Jonathan, Prince Tony Momoh, former Minister of Information, Nuratu Batagarawa, former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence and Prof. Dick Adzenge, Benue State-born Professor of law and jurisprudence in the United States, also commiserated with the President.