Presidents Buhari, XI Jinping felicitate on Nigerian, Chinese National Days

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have exchanged pleasantries on the occasion of the two nations’ independence anniversary on Oct. 1.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman confirmed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

While Nigeria marks its 62nd anniversary, for China it’s the 73rd.

In his letter, congratulating the Chinese President on the anniversary, the Nigerian leader said relations between the two countries have “achieved far-reaching and fruitful results on the basis of equity, mutual trust and mutual benefits.”

According to him, Nigeria seeks to elevate the strategic partnership to a new level.

On his part, the Chinese President, said the ”Sino-Nigerian relations enjoy sound momentum, with political mutual trust being enhanced, cooperation in various fields yielding fruitful results and coordination on international and regional affairs being closer.” (NAN)

