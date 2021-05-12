….Meets Critical Stakeholders

The Presidential visitation panel, PVP to the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has assured members of the University community and external stakeholders that it will discharge its duties and responsibilities with equity, fairness and transparency. The assurance was given by the team leader of the panel which began its assignment on Thursday April 29, 2021, Professor Ngozi Iloh during interactive session with members of the University Community and working visits to the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi. Professor Iloh said the panel was set up by the Federal Government to assess the state of health of the Institution and determine how much of the last visitation panel’s report has been implemented and to transparently through an open-door policy address any anomaly in the running of the university’s academic and administrative structures.

At the palace of the Deji of Akure, Professor Iloh told the Royal Father that the team “is on a fact-finding mission so it is therefore imperative to solicit the support and blessing of the royal father” According to her, “we are here to pay homage because it is befitting to do so. We also crave your continued support towards the growth of the university. We are living in an era of technology and since FUTA is one of the universities of technology servicing the south it is important to protect her interests and ensure that the institution is properly equipped for efficient service delivery”

In his response the Deji assured the team and the FUTA management of the backing of the palace and the indigenes of Akure Kingdom. He said “I give you my word today that we will secure FUTA’s land for the Medical School. We will make it impossible for it to be encroached. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the medical school takes off without any hitch. We however also solicit the take-off funds from the government. We know that FUTA is a leading university of technology and we are determined to maintain that feat.”

At the Governor’s office, Professor Iloh appealed to Arakunrin Akeredolu to maintain his support for the University. She also solicited the help of the Governor in ensuring that the abandoned NDDC project in the university was revived and completed. Professor Iloh appealed to the Governor to work out a plan that would lead to the decongestion of the logjam which has become a permanent feature of the Northgate of the University with accidents occurring from time to time.

Governor Akeredolu in his response commended the Federal Government for its approval of a medical school for the Federal University of Technology Akure. Reacting to some of the requests tabled before him, he assured that his administration will work in partnership with the institution to resolve most of the issues. He commended the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, describing him as a focused gentleman and a go getter who has consolidated on the leading position of FUTA in the comity of universities.

At an interactive session with members of the University Community, the Panel restated its commitment to the discharge of its assigned responsibilities with honesty and fairness. Professor Iloh appealed for the cooperation of all members of the FUTA Community while urging those who have unresolved issues and suggestions to utilize the window opened for submission of memoranda saying such action would help the committee to feel the pulse of the University and make far reaching recommendation for its advancement.

Professor Joseph Fuwape in his remark at the session commended the painstaking way the Panel has gone about its assignment. He said the University community would cooperate with the panel and do all within its power to ensure it achieves stipulated aims and objectives.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

