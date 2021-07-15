Presidential visit: Police order temporary closure of Kankara-Dutsinma road

The Police Command in Katsina State has announced the temporary closure of Kankara-Dutsinma road, over the scheduled visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the state.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah and issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

According to him, the president will arrive Katsina on July 15, for the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project and the newly constructed Tsaskiya road in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma-Kankara road, Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road and other adjoining roads to the venue of the two events, from 11:30 am to 4 pm.

“Members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists, are hereby directed to use other alternative routes.

“The command enjoins the good people of the state to always partner and cooperate with the Nigeria police and other sister agencies toward a successful and hitch- free commissioning ceremony.”(NAN)

