Presidential visit: Police order temporary closure of Kankara-Dutsinma road

July 15, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, News 0



The Police Command in has announced the temporary closure of -Dutsinma road, over the visit of to the .

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah and issued to newsmen Wednesday in .

According to him, the president will arrive July 15, for the commissioning of Zobe Water Supply Project and the newly constructed Tsaskiya road in Safana Government Area of the .   

“In view of the above, the Command wishes to announce the temporary closure of Dutsinma- road, Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road and other adjoining to the venue of the two events, from 11:30 am to 4 pm. 

“Members of the public, especially commuters, herders, pedestrians and cyclists, are hereby directed to use other alternative routes.  

“The command enjoins the good people of the state to always partner and cooperate the Nigeria police and other sister agencies toward a successful and hitch- free commissioning ceremony.”(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,