Presidential visit: Jalingo residents laud 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply

Residents of Jalingo the Taraba capital has lauded the 24- hour uninterrupted power supply in the metropolis ahead President Bola Tinubu’s one day official visit to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports on Wednesday that Vice President Kasshim Shettima is delegated by President Tinubu to represent him in the state and to declare open the Taraba International Investment Summit (TARAVEST) 2025.

Mr Donald Musa, a resident of Nukkai, a suburb of Jalingo town described the electricity supply as unprecedented.

Musa observed that the city had experienced epileptic power supply in the recent time and prayed that the stable supply continued even after the presidential visit.

Similarly, Mrs Maimuna Abubakar, another resident of Jalingo observed that the previous supply was four hours daily, noting that the sudden uninterrupted power supply may not be unconnected with the President’s visit to the state.

She called on the Yola Electricity Distribution Company to improve its supply even after the presidential visit while also commending them for the feat.

In the same vein, Mrs Grace Ishaku, another resident observed that the sharp improvement in the power supply was because of the presidential visit and urged that the development be sustained to boost the economy of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state is billed to host Taraba First International Investment Summit with very high profile guests expected during the event. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)