Presidential Tribunal Verdict: Victory for Nigeria’s future – Diaspora Group

By Adekunle Williams

Some Nigerians based in the United Kingdom (UK) has described the Wednesday verdict by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) as a landmark in the history of Nigeria.

Speaking on Thursday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and under the aegis of Bola Tinubu Support organisation (BTSO-UK), they described the verdict as a victory for Nigeria’s democracy, rule of law, stability and development.

BTSO is a political group established in support Tinubu when he was presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group consists of some Nigerians in the diaspora, cutting across the UK, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, amongst others.

On Wednesday, the five-man panel of the PEPC, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the Feb. 25 presidential election.

This followed petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi.

The Director-General (D-G) of BTSO-UK, Mr Ade Adeshina, said Nigeria’s democracy had become beacon of hope for the continent.

“While the distraction of challenging the people’s will at the tribunal is understandable, we must not lose sight of what the verdict represents.

“Nigerians can resolve their matters in a civilized manner, building a firm and enduring foundation for progress, unity and justice.

“This verdict is exciting. It is a victory for Nigerians,” Adeshina said.

He said that for President Bola Tinubu and his dedicated executive team, led by his visionary leadership, the victory marked only the beginning.

“The road ahead demands steadfast dedication to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

“To us, in the diaspora, the time has come to rally together and provide unwavering support to turn Renewed Hope into a tangible reality for Nigeria. Let’s build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“To our political rivals, let it be known that we share this nation, and together, we must build the Nigeria we all dream of,” Adeshina said.

Similarly, Mr Adewale Soyinka, a cleric and Dep. D-G of BSTO-UK, said the tribunal verdict represented the voice of majority of Nigerians, a landmark in the nation’s democratic process and a lifetime victory for Nigerians.

Soyinka said the verdict demonstrated that there was hope for the future by ensuring that all points raised by the petitioners were judiciously attended to and technically knocked out based on sound reasoning and well-articulated legal premises.

“To this end, I say congratulations to our judiciary,” he said.

Soyinka called on the losers to accept the will of Nigerians in good faith.

“All those who tasted electoral defeat must now, without reservation, heed the people’s electoral judgment — vox populi, vox dei.

“It is a moment for introspection, a time to gracefully retreat to their respective camps, and allow the contemporary leaders to take charge of guiding Nigerians toward the Promised Land,” Soyinka said.(NAN)

